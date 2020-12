New cases of COVID-19:

2,457

Positive test results reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Tests may have been made during the past week, and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more. Repeated tests for the same individual are counted only once.

New COVID-19 related deaths:

15

COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH from hospitals, medical examiners and coroners.

These deaths occurred between November 20 and December 1.

Long-Term Care Facilities

New LTC cases: 49

New LTC deaths: 3

New cases and deaths, included in the total counts above, among residents of long-term care facilities.

Active outbreaks: 199

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

Hospitalizations

Explore local hospital capacity and bed use with our interactive map of hospitals

Look for the most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations chart on our website later today at HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

State Totals and Trend

Totals of all Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths for 2020.

Total COVID-19 cases: 156,868

Total COVID-19 related deaths: 3,851

Cases by Date of Illness

This chart tracks COVID-19 cases according to the date the person first became ill, rather than the date of test results. It's the standard way of following the course of a disease in a population. The black average line helps identify upward or downward trending. (In the few cases where date of illness has not yet been determined, testing date is used.) Since we are still receiving reports of illnesses that began up to two weeks ago, expect the more recent dates on this chart to change.

What You Can Do

Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See our guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/ covid19test

Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.

More Data and Information