Jackson, Miss. — The Mississippi Senate unanimously approved legislation raising teacher pay by $1,000. New teachers with a bachelor’s degree and other qualifications would receive a $1,110 increase, raising starting teacher pay in the state to at least $37,000 a year. This will also raise average teacher pay by $1,000.

Senate Bill 2001 now moves to the House for consideration.

“Our public educators are on the front lines of this pandemic, continuing to make sure Mississippi children receive first-rate instruction. Today, the Senate showed their gratitude by unanimously sending a pay increase to the House,” Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “Thank you to all of our Mississippi educators.”