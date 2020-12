Mississippi's unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in November, 2020 -- down a full percentage point from October's 2020 rate of 7.4 percent.

This was slightly better than the national unemployment rate of 6.7 percent. Mississippi's rate a year ago, November 2019, was 5.6 percent. Mississippi's has 24,900 fewer jobs than a year ago.

The full report can be read by clicking here.