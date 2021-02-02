Newton County Elementary fifth grader Julian Garcia made the 100 Point Club for his second consecutive nine weeks in the 2020-21 school year. Kelli Poole is the NCES Librarian. Submitted Photo

Newton County Elementary Music received a new metalophone, a soprano xylophone and an alto xylophone recently. These instruments were added to the campus’ Orff ensemble through funding by a La-Z-Boy Foundation Grant. Orff ensembles were started by composer Carl Orff who stated, “Tell me, I forget, show me, I remember, involve me, I understand.” According to Wynne Alexander, NCES music teacher, “students are very much involved in playing Orff arrangements, creating sound effects for stories, and improvising songs” front row from left: Kalleigh Harper-Hollingsworth, Jacob Savell, Carlee Gann and Briggs White; back row from left: Mabry Russell, Toby Boykin and Braylen Davis. Submitted Photo

Agriculture and Environmental Science and Technology Instructor Matthew Breland of the Newton County Career and Technical supervises Newton County High School freshmen Harris Callahan and Nicholas Coker as they work on a small animal hutch. The AEST students are building enclosures to safely house small animals like rabbits or chickens. Submitted Photo

These students, representing the Newton County Elementary School Talented and Gifted (TAG) program, earned honors in the East Central Talented and Gifted Association's Virtual Talent Competition from left: Pierce Allen Gilbert, first place Division II winner and second place overall winner; Addison Massey, second place Division I winner and third place overall winner; Kaybre Powell, second place Division II winner; and Sara Brooklyn Gentry, third place Division Y winner. Chris Whittle and Melisa Hill are the NCES TAG teachers. Submitted Photo

Newton County High School Talented and Gifted (TAG) Club member Ciara Anderson placed first in the East Central Talented and Gifted Association's Virtual Talent Competition for her vocal solo. Melisa Hill is the NCHS TAG Sponsor. Submitted Photo