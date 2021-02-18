Here is the latest on things going on in Newton County:

• Newton County Schools will be closed through tomorrow.

ˆ I-20 has reopened, but the Meridian District of the Mississippi Highway Patrol is encouraging everyone to allow extra time for your travel.

As of now, I-20 and I-59 are clear for travel. Please drive safely and give yourself extra space between other vehicles. Ice is still in several places on the roadway making driving hazardous. pic.twitter.com/NKuAse5jRa — MHP Meridian (@MHPTroopH) February 18, 2021

• Downed trees are all over the county. The scope of the tree damage is nearing the level of Hurricane Katrina.

• The CDC has the following recommendations about keeping food that's been in the refrigerator after a power outage:

Power outages can make many foods unsafe to eat. Check these tips to learn which foods and drinks to throw away. When in doubt, throw it out! https://t.co/5DaFUGmFvY pic.twitter.com/HbkSI2iB27 — CDC Environment (@CDCEnvironment) February 17, 2021

• MDOT has been hard at work overnight.