Here is the latest on things going on in Newton County:
• Newton County Schools will be closed through tomorrow.
ˆ I-20 has reopened, but the Meridian District of the Mississippi Highway Patrol is encouraging everyone to allow extra time for your travel.
• Downed trees are all over the county. The scope of the tree damage is nearing the level of Hurricane Katrina.
• The CDC has the following recommendations about keeping food that's been in the refrigerator after a power outage:
• MDOT has been hard at work overnight.