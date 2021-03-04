All schools in Newton County will be closing school at noon today in advance of the possibility of severe weather today.

The storm prediction center in Norman, Okla., has placed all of Newton County in a moderate risk for severe weather today. The National Weather Service in Jackson stated, "A severe weather outbreak is forecast to occur across the region today. Severe storms capable of strong/violent and long track tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail greater than golf balls are possible over much of the area."

Strong gusty winds will occur outside of storms. Winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible. These winds may cause weak trees and limbs to break. High profile vehicles may be affected.

The Union Public School District released the following information:

Due to the threat of inclement weather tomorrow, March 25, school will be dismissed at 12 p.m. All after school activities, including games and sports practices, are canceled tomorrow.

Newton County Schools posted the following information:

Newton Municipal Schools released the following:

Newton County Academy stated the following:

NCA will dismiss at 12:00 on Thursday due to inclement weather K3-K5 dismiss at 11:30 1st -3rd at 11:40 4th-6th at 11:50 7th -12th at 12:00

East Central Community College announced the following: