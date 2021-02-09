A rain shower that passed through Newton County Sunday evening is beginning to create travel problems across the county, especially the western and northern parts of the county.

Newton County EMA director Robbie Richardson said a rain shower that passed through areas including, Conehatta, Decatur, Union and surrounding areas, is causing icy road conditions. He mentioned that bridges on Hwy. 489 around Conehatta and other county roads in that area are becoming icy.

"Those bridges are beginning to ice over," Richardson said. "I especially went out to Conehatta because of where that rain shower came through, and the road conditions are deteriorating. If you don't have to be traveling right now, please stay off the roads and stay at home."

More areas of freezing rain are predicted to move over Newton County tonight and through the day tomorrow. The National Weather Service is predicting around 1/4 inch of ice accumulations in our area.

The Newton County Appeal will update this story as more information becomes available.

If your school or business is going to be closed, please let us know. Email bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com or text 769-222-3773.