The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Newton and surrounding counties until 7 p.m. today.

Counties included in the watch are Attala, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Greene, Hinds, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Perry, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Wayne and Winston.

The watch has been tagged as a “particularly dangerous situation.”