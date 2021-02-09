If your business or organization is open or closed for today or tomorrow, please let us know via text at 769-222-3773 or email bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.

These are the closings already announced for Wednesday:

• Newton County Schools will be closed for Wednesday.

• The East Central Community College campus will be closed on Wednesday, February 17, and classes will again be held virtually due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions. Employees should work from home when possible. The college will resume all normal operations on Thursday, February 18.