We heard weather reports that we could have some significant ice, but no one quite expected us having as much as two inches of ice accumulation in the county.

While we are still trying to thaw out from the storm, we want to say thank you to all of those who have been braving the elements to keep us safe. These are power crews, firefighters, police officers, emergency medical services, nurses and others who have been helping to keep our community running.

We especially want to thank the linemen who have been working in extreme conditions trying to get the power restored. Newton County had the second most power outages in the state at the height of the storm. There was significant line damage, especially in the rural parts of the county.

We hope that you are able to give them a big virtual pat on the back or a fist bump the next time you see them.

We also want to thank those who checked on your neighbors throughout the storm to make sure that they had food, water and heat. It’s during times like these that we see how great our community is.