The year 2020 has been one of the most difficult years we’ve ever experience, but you wouldn’t know it if you looked across Newton County.

During the past week, the cities of Union and Newton showed up and showed out to bring lots of joy and hope to our community. The Christmas season is a season of hope and joy, but these communities ratched that up another level.

However, across the county, the decorations have been amazing. Downtown Union looks like a city right out of a Hallmark movie. The Christmas decorations are everywhere. It looks amazing. And, the week of Christmas events went really well. It appeared like everyone stayed socially distanced for the most part, and Union launched a number of new events that will likely become some staples in the future. Congratulations to everyone who made this possible.

In Newton, while they weren’t able to have a parade, they still held a socially-distanced tree lighting event and other events to help promote shopping in the community.

Decatur also is encouraging everyone to decorate their homes. The decorations look amazing.

All of these events helped to make this season merry and bright.