Union Summer Recreation Registration

Registration is now underway for Union Summer Recreation for ages 4-12.

Due to COVID-19, there will be new restrictions. All players, coaches, umpires and spectators will be required to wear masks while in dugouts or attending games.

There will be no bleachers for spectators. You must bring your own lawn chairs.

For safety, we must continue to social distance. Coaches will be responsible for requiring the use of hand sanitizer and wiping down equipment. Players are encouraged to bring their own equipment (helmets, gloves and bats).

As of right now, we will play as a home town league only. There will be no traveling to other towns to play.

Registration cost is $45 per player.

If you would like to register, forms may be picked up at City Hall. Anyone interested in coaching or umping, please contact Ricky Sistrunk at 601-416-3917

Deadline for registration is Monday, March 1.

ECCC Sets Dates for Cheerleader Clinics, Tryouts for 2021-22 Squad

East Central Community College in Decatur will hold tryouts for the 2021-22 Cheerleading Squad from 8 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, April 10, in the South Campus Gymnasium.

There is a $25 fee for all participants. Pre-tryout clinics for the coed squad will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 6, 7, and 8, also in the South Campus Gymnasium. Those wishing to tryout must attend at least one clinic.

Females will be required to perform a cheer, fight song routine, and three stunts. Males will be required to perform three stunts (tossed to hand, extension, and optional third stunt). Tumbling is preferred for men and women, but not required.

For more information, contact ECCC cheer sponsor Pauline Karcher at pkarcher@eccc.edu or contact the Athletics Department at 601-635-6310.

Warriors battle on the hardwood, but fall to Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Warriors fell to 0-7 on Saturday as the team dropped a tough game with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

The Warriors leaped out to a 5-0 start with some strong shooting early, but the Bulldogs chipped back in the opening minutes before MGCCC fired off a 16-0. The early scoring burst put the Bulldogs on top, but the Warriors refused to tap out as the team cut the lead to 47-34 going into the break.

As the second half progressed, the Warriors found some shooting rhythm and continuously picked away at the MGCCC lead. With just under three minutes to play, the Warriors had whittled the lead to just seven, 78-71, but some late-game momentum swings kept the scoreboard in the Bulldogs' favor.

Devin Carter (Louisville) led the way for the Warriors with a career-high 24 points. The sophomore posted stellar percentages from the free throw stripe as he made 9-of-11 attempts. Demajion Topps (Winona) added 15 points and JaMichael Wilson (Rayville, La.) poured in 13 to round out the Warriors' top scorers.

The Warriors are back in action on Monday, Feb. 22, as the team travels to Pearl River to face the Wildcats in Poplarville. That game is set to tip at 6 p.m. and can be seen live at www.prccmedia.com/gold.