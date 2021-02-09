ECCC sets 2021 football tryouts

The East Central Community College Warriors have scheduled open football tryouts for the 2021 season for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. The tryouts will be held on Warrior Field at Bailey Stadium in Decatur on the ECCC campus.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the cost is $5 per participant. The tryout is open to high school seniors and participants MUST bring a copy of their current physical (must be from the last year), cleats, tennis shoes, their own water, and wear workout clothes. Participants under the age of 18 must have a tryout consent form signed by an adult. That form can be found on the ECCC Athletic website at www.ecccathletics.com/tryoutform.

Be sure to follow all ECCC social media accounts and continually check www.ecccathletics.com for potential schedule changes.

Gulf Coast defeats Lady Warriors

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors dropped to 1-3 on the year on Tuesday as they fell to Mississippi Gulf Coast, 9-0. The win improves the Lady Bulldogs to 5-0 on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs took all three doubles matches to start the afternoon with Natalia Beltran (Bogota, Colombia) and Alejandra Vargas (Bogota, Colombia) falling at No. 1 doubles, 8-0, to Krissy Georgieva and Ally Bowen. Sarah Cline (Brandon) and Anna Moore (Decatur) had a strong at No. 2 doubles but ultimately lost to Kaylen Bond and Anna Stringer, 8-5. Laila Sisson (Collinsville) and Madison Autry (Kosciusko) rounded out play at No. 3 and fell to Kasey Kent and Tia Tops, 8-1.

Beltran was at No. 1 singles and fell to Georgieva, 6-2, 6-0. Vargas played No. 2 singles and lost to Bowen, 6-0, 6-1, while Cline played No. 3 and suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Kent. Moore was in the No. 4 singles slot and dropped a match to Bond, 6-2, 6-0. Madison Gregg (Maben) played at No. 5 and fell to Stringer, 6-3, 6-4, in a good match, while Courtney Gill (Carthage) closed out singles play at No. 6 with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Tia Topps.

No. 1 Doubles Georgieva/Bower over Beltran/Vargas 8-0

No. 2 Doubles Bond/String over Cline/Moore 8-5

No. 3 Doubles Kent/Topps over Sisson/Autry 8-1

No. 1 Singles Georgieva over Natalia Beltran 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 Singles Bowen over Alejandra Vargas 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Singles Kent over Sarah Cline 6-4, 6-1

No. 4 Singles Bond over Anna Moore 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Singles Stringer over Madison Gregg 6-3, 6-4

No. 6 Singles Topps over Courtney Gill 6-1, 6-3

ECCC Sets Dates for Cheerleader Clinics, Tryouts for 2021-22 Squad

East Central Community College in Decatur will hold tryouts for the 2021-22 Cheerleading Squad from 8 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, April 10, in the South Campus Gymnasium.

There is a $25 fee for all participants. Pre-tryout clinics for the coed squad will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 6, 7, and 8, also in the South Campus Gymnasium. Those wishing to tryout must attend at least one clinic.

Females will be required to perform a cheer, fight song routine, and three stunts. Males will be required to perform three stunts (tossed to hand, extension, and optional third stunt). Tumbling is preferred for men and women, but not required.

For more information, contact ECCC cheer sponsor Pauline Karcher at pkarcher@eccc.edu or contact the Athletics Department at 601-635-6310.