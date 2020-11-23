The Newton County girls took a big win over West Lauderdale while the Cougars fell in a tight contest with the Knights.

In the girls contest, Newton County pulled away in the middle period to take a 53-26 victory. Each team scored 10 points in the first period before County outscored West 14-5 in the second to lead 24-15 at the half. The Lady Cougars pulled away in the third by outscoring County 23-3 and led 47-18. Christaysia Denson led County with 12 points while Hannah McDougle and Kaylynn Johnson each had 11 points apiece. Nahriah Brown chipped in eight points.

In the boys contest, West Lauderdale pulled away late to take a 71-67 win over the Cougars. County led 30-27 at the half before West outscored the Cougars 23-18 in the third to take a 50-48 lead into the half. West finished off by outscoring County 21-19 in the fourth to take the win. Jared Thames led County with 19 points while Jamaal Croft had 15 points. Davoin HIllie had 13 points and Sebastian Johnson added 10 points.

Union girls thump Stringer

The Union girls basketball team had little trouble as they pounded Stringer on Tuesday night in their only action of the week.

Union dominated from the beginning, outscoring Stringer 28-0 in the first period and led 41-13 at the half. Union outscored Stringer 13-2 in the third and led 54-14 at the end of the third period.

Taniqua Hunter and Kerria Russell led Union with 15 points apiece while Georgia Cooper had 13 points. Kamyia Russell had nine points while Trinity Lambert added six points.

Leake Academy wins AAAAA football title

Leake Academy won its first state championship in football with a shutout win over Adams Christian in the weekend’s lowest-scoring game.

Leake won despite being outgained 162 to 86.

The Rebels got a field goal from Cole Arthur and a 50-yard interception return from Thomas Cheatham for their only points.

Leake finished the season with a 13-0 record while Adams Christian finishes with a 10-3 record.

