As I travel and I am asked where I’m from, a smile always creeps on my face as I respond, “Union, Mississippi.” Usually the next question is, “Where is that?” Then I smile again as I remember that’s the same question that I asked my parents Walter and Madonna Capps 20 years ago when they said, “your sister is moving to Union, and we are looking at a farm to move there as well.” Now, 18 years later, with a wife, two children and two dogs, I find myself announcing my wish to become your next mayor.

Union has no doubt become my home. My wife Whitney was born and raised here and has been teaching fourth grade at Union Public School for 10 years. My children Carsyn and Cooper are in the eighth and fifth grades at Union Middle School.

I was raised and attended school in Starkville. Shortly after graduation, I joined the U.S. Navy where I served as an aviation electronics technician for the next five years. After returning home in the early 1990s, I started my own business in the transportation industry. I brought that business to Union, where it thrived until 2007. After closing the business, I went to work for the Meridian Fire department. I also went back into military service by joining the Air Force National Guard, which I am proud to say I still serve in today. Public service is something I truly enjoy. I have served as a part-time police officer for the city of Newton and currently serve the city of Union and the city of Meridian.

In 2014, I brought a California based trucking corporation to the city of Union. We started with 12 trucks and 12 drivers. With a lot of hard work and the hiring of some really smart people, we have turned that company into a 100-truck fleet with 119 employees. Building a business takes teamwork. It takes dedicated employees and happy customers. It takes a common goal and everyone working together toward that goal.

Likewise, my goal for Union is to incorporate my experience in business with the knowledge of our board of aldermen and the members of the Chamber of Commerce to obtain a renewable revenue stream by attracting new business and industries to our city.

In addition, I would like to make our downtown great again by searching for federal and state grants that will provide the funds needed to bring our buildings back to life.

Finally, I will strive to work with all of our city employees to ensure that they have the resources necessary to keep our citizens and properties safe and our utilities operating at peak performance.

In closing, I would like to ask you to be a member of my team by voting for me as your new mayor on April 6, 2021.