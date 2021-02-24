Several firefighters and other first responders have been fighting a wild fire along Scanlan Road northwest of Decatur this afternoon, a blaze that has consumed more than 20 acres of timber lands.

Officials on the scene said the fire began as a controlled burn in the 1700 block of Scanlan Road, but winds caused the fire to spread into areas outside the prescribed burn. It endangered a couple structures, including a home. The fire is no longer endangering the structures at this time.

Mississippi Forestry Commission workers are using plows to create a fire line to prevent it from spreading.

Agencies that responded to the fire included Decatur VFD, Union VFD, Newton FD, Conehatta VFD, Newton County EMA and Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Check www.newtoncountyappeal.com for more on this developing story.