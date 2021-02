Decatur Mayor David Marshall signs the Go Red Proclamation. National Wear Red Day, on the first Friday in February, is an annual campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women.Pictured are, from left, (Front row) Jeanette Thrash, David Marshall, Sonya Smith, (Back row) Brenda Harper, Sandra Smith, Felicia Smith, Linda Guraedy, Dianne Smith, Pam Keith, Jackie Etti and Theresa Buntyn. Submitted photo