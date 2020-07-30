The Newton County Academy football team opened fall practice on Monday at the school. Above, some NCA football players go through lineman drills while below, head coach Arnie Oakes puts his running backs through drills. The Generals will open the season on Aug. 28 as they are set to take on Porter’s Chapel as they open up the Oakes era with a home contest. Monday was the first day that schools in the Midsouth Association of Independent schools could practice football. The Generals had 18 players at practice on Monday.­