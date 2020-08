Newton County Academy recently held a banquet to honor students for the 2019-2020 school year. Pictured are the 2020 mathematics winners. They are, from left, Savannah Smith, Geometry, Ashlyn Mathis, Pre-Cal; Colby Hollingsworth, Algebra II; Lilly Hollingsworth, Geometry; and Tori Evans, Advanced Math. Not pictured was Matheson Hollingsworth, World History