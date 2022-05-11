Previous
Next
These Newton County FFA representatives competed in the Envirothon and took the Bronze at the National Convention recently from left: NCFFA Adviser Thomas Hall; Grant Estes, Bronze in Individual; Kyler Walker, Silver in Individual; Lee Marlon Burkes, Silver in Individual; and Drew Stevens, Bronze in Individual.
Submitted photo
The Agronomy Team, representing Newton County FFA, received bronze during competition this week at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana from left: NCFFA Adviser Matthew Breland, Adam Savell, Wesley Cooley, Nicholas Coker, and Jayden Butler.
Submitted photo
NCHS FFA earns awards at nationals
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
loading