Group Project winners in this year’s Reading Fair at Newton County Elementary School include back row from left: Anna Lola May, Katherine May, and Avery Mangum, first place; front row from left: Karmen Butler and Presleigh Wade, second place; Aubrey Jones and Alison Humphreys, third place; with Carson McMillan and Caden McMillan, fourth place. Submitted photo

Newton County Elementary School announces the winners of this year’s Reading Fair, PreK and Kindergarten Division front row from left in the individual category: Jacob Harris, first place; Hayden Weeks, second place; and Betty Lou Golden, third place Submitted photo

Newton County Elementary School announces the winners of this year’s Reading Fair, Third Grade Fiction Division front row from left in the individual category: Paxton Hopkins, first place; Josselyn Richardson, second place; Emma Ward, third place; Karmen McDonald, fourth place; and Lela Dean, fourth place (tie). Submitted photo

Newton County Elementary School announces the winners of the Fourth and Fifth Grade Fiction Division in this year’s Reading Fair front row from left in the individual category: Talon Hurst, first place; Langston Coleman, second place; Maggi Wright, third place; and Ezra Harrison, fourth place. Submitted photo