Col. Britt A. Watson, the Vice Wing Commander of 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian addresses the families of those who have relatives buried at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday.
Brent Maze/The Appeal
A family member lays a wreath on her family member’s grave at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America event on Saturday. It was one of thousands of events around the country.
Brent Maze/The Appeal
Hayden Falgout, 3, of Meridian places a wreath on the grave of James Nathan Groce during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday. Falgout and his family had earlier placed a wreath on his grandfather Harold Batemon, who is interred at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.
Brent Maze/The Appeal
Retired Gen. Bill Freeman of Newton addresses the families of those who have relatives buried at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday.
Brent Maze/The Appeal
Veterans cemetery hosts ‘Wreaths Across America’ event
The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery held their Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 19.
This event began in the early 90s when extra wreaths were donated to the Arlington National Cemetery to adorn each of the headstones of the military members buried there. The event then caught on around 2005 when cemeteries across the...
