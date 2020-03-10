Newton County Election results

Newton County Election resultsBy FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:28pm
Here are results from the election
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting
* Results include 186 absentee ballots cast
|Candidate
|%
|Total
|Democratic Primary, President
|Biden
|85%
|1329
|Bloomberg
|3%
|54
|Buttigieg
|0%
|0
|Gabbard
|0%
|1
|Klobuchar
|0%
|3
|Patrick
|0%
|3
|Sanders
|11%
|171
|Steyer
|0%
|2
|Warren
|0%
|3
|Yang
|0%
|0
|Democratic Primary, U.S. Senate
|Barbee
|4%
|69
|Bohren
|3%
|44
|Espy
|93%
|1431
|Democratic Primary, U.S. House District 3
|Benford
|67%
|978
|Lee
|33%
|474
|Republican Primary, President
|De La Fuente
|0%
|10
|Trump
|99%
|2673
|Weld
|1%
|16
|Republican Primary, Senate
|Smith
|100%
|2635
|Republican Primary, U.S. House District 3
|Guest
|88%
|2362
|Tulp
|12%
|321