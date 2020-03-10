Newton County Election results

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:28pm

Here are results from the election

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting

* Results include 186 absentee ballots cast

Candidate % Total
Democratic Primary, President
Biden 85% 1329
Bloomberg 3% 54
Buttigieg 0% 0
Gabbard 0% 1
Klobuchar 0% 3
Patrick 0% 3
Sanders 11% 171
Steyer 0% 2
Warren 0% 3
Yang 0% 0
Democratic Primary, U.S. Senate
Barbee 4% 69
Bohren 3% 44
Espy 93% 1431
Democratic Primary, U.S. House District 3
Benford 67% 978
Lee 33% 474
Republican Primary, President
De La Fuente 0% 10
Trump 99% 2673
Weld 1% 16
Republican Primary, Senate
Smith 100% 2635
Republican Primary, U.S. House District 3
Guest 88% 2362
Tulp 12% 321

 

