EMA gives update on storm situation

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Sat, 07/13/2019 - 6:56pm

Here is the weather briefing provided by the Newton County EMA:

Tonight 

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72 degrees. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77 degrees. South southeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73 degrees. South southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.​

