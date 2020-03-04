Newton Municipal, Newton County, NCA, ECCC on delay

Newton County Schools and East Central Community College will delay classes today due to inclement weather.

The start of school for Newton Municipal School District will be delayed until 8:30 AM March 4, 2020 due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather still in the area, Newton County Schools will have a two hour delay.

NCA will also open at 10 a.m. today.

Due to the impacts of this morning's severe weather throughout the district, East Central Community College will delay opening until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4. All offices will open and classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. today.