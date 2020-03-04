Newton Municipal, Newton County, NCA, ECCC on delay

By BRENT MAZE,
  • 354 reads
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 6:29am

Newton County Schools and East Central Community College will delay classes today due to inclement weather.

The start of school for Newton Municipal School District will be delayed until 8:30 AM March 4, 2020 due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather still in the area, Newton County Schools will have a two hour delay.

NCA will also open at 10 a.m. today.

Due to the impacts of this morning's severe weather throughout the district, East Central Community College will delay opening until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4. All offices will open and classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. today.

Obituaries

William Stafford Bankston
William Stafford Bankston, 96, of Batesville, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. 
Angelia Gainey Knight
Sam Davis
Kent N. Burroughs
Mac M. Wood Sr.
Opal Cooksey

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.