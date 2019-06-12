Hickory under boil water notice

The Town of Hickory has issued the following boil water notice:

Boil Water Notice - Hickory Mississippi

Effective Date: 6/12/2019

Public Water System: Town of Hickory [0510006]

Located in: Newton County

This affects approximately 2,605 customers who are served by the Town of Hickory in Newton County. The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a State-Imposed "Boil Water Alert" for customers who receive their drinking water from the Town of Hickory water supply located in Newton County. Water sampling showed the presence of E. coli. and Total Coliform bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted. The United States Environmental Protection Agency sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of E. coli is a serious health concern. Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The presence of these bacteria in water generally results from a problem with the treatment process or pipes which distribute the water.

Published on: 06/12/2019 17:20:15 (UTC-06:00)