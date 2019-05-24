Armed robbery reported at finance company

By BRENT MAZE,
  • 502 reads
Fri, 05/24/2019 - 9:24pm

The Newton Police Department is investigating a possible armed robbery Thursday at Reliable Finance on Scanlan Street in Newton.

Police Chief Harvey Curry said in a statement that the Newton Police Department responded Thursday to a report of an armed robbery at the business located next to the La-Z-Boy and the old Sunflower.

”According to the victim, an African American male approximately 6’2”-6’4”entered through the front door and jumped the counter,” the statement said. “The suspect brandished a pistol and demanded money. The witness obliged to the demands and emptied the till and safe. The suspect then fled in a ‘smoky-colored large sedan displaying no tag.’ If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 601-683-2041.”

No one was apparently injured in the incident, and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

Sports

ECCC men finish in top 20

What is believed to be the first East Central Community College tennis team to compete at a... READ MORE

Obituaries

Edna Roberts Evans

Funeral services for Edna Robert Evans were held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Corinth M.B. Church... READ MORE

Weddings

Tingle, Coleman to wed March 16

Ms. Katrina Tingle announces the engagement of her daughter Asia Tingle to Lakendrick Coleman,... READ MORE

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.