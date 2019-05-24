Armed robbery reported at finance company

The Newton Police Department is investigating a possible armed robbery Thursday at Reliable Finance on Scanlan Street in Newton.

Police Chief Harvey Curry said in a statement that the Newton Police Department responded Thursday to a report of an armed robbery at the business located next to the La-Z-Boy and the old Sunflower.

”According to the victim, an African American male approximately 6’2”-6’4”entered through the front door and jumped the counter,” the statement said. “The suspect brandished a pistol and demanded money. The witness obliged to the demands and emptied the till and safe. The suspect then fled in a ‘smoky-colored large sedan displaying no tag.’ If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 601-683-2041.”

No one was apparently injured in the incident, and no suspects have been arrested at this time.