In the Sept. 23 edition of The Newton County Appeal, a story about the Newton Municipal School District’s meeting incorrectly identified a few grants that district received.

The story should have said that the district received a one-time $115,000 Mississippi Department of Education Equity in Distance Learning Act Grant that was used to purchase 906 Chromebooks for the school district.

Pilate Middle School also received the School Based Health Care Solutions Grant. This five-year grant will be used to assist students with dealing with social and emotional issues. Newton Elementary and Newton High School also previously received this grant, which means the grant is now district-wide.

Finally, the district received an MDE connectivity grant created by House Bill 1788 to help increase connectivity options by creating more hot-spot locations surrounding the schools. The Appeal regrets the confusion and is happy to set the record straight.