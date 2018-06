Voters in Ward 4 of Newton went to the polls on Friday, June 1. Below are the results of the election:

Unofficial results

Terry Arrd 20

David Carr 22*

Ramonica Evans 35*

Jessie Snow 12

F. Moncrief 1

*-Evans and Carr will face off in a runoff election on Friday, June 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Newton Senior Citizens Building.

Totals do not include 1 affidavit vote that will be counted at a later time.