Mary Kate Hardy offered APSU Provost Out-of-State Scholarship

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University congratulates Mary Kate Hardy of Union, MS, on being offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2020 semester.

Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.

Hardy’s hard work and commitment to academic excellence have paid off, and APSU is excited she chose to "Be A Gov" for her higher education.

To find out more about the University and its out-of-state offerings, visit www.apsu.edu/outofstate.