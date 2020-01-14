Mary Kate Hardy offered APSU Provost Out-of-State Scholarship

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 105 reads
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 8:02pm

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University congratulates Mary Kate Hardy of Union, MS, on being offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2020 semester.

Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.

Hardy’s hard work and commitment to academic excellence have paid off, and APSU is excited she chose to "Be A Gov" for her higher education.

To find out more about the University and its out-of-state offerings, visit www.apsu.edu/outofstate.

Obituaries

James Moncrief
Funeral services for James Moncrief will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Dunlap and Thames.... READ MORE
Mattie Lou Thames
Stella Rae Smith
Jenny Roberts Chapman
Charllie A. Collins
Mrs. Linda Katherine Coghlan

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.