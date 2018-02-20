Bomb threat reported at Pilate Middle School

The Newton Police Department investigated a bomb threat at Pilate Middle School Tuesday morning.

Newton Municipal School Superintendent Nola Bryant said that Pilate Middle Principal Sharon Hoye took a call for a bomb threat at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. At that point, the school district implemented its emergency plan.

Police Chief Harvey Curry said officers with the help of a bomb-sniffing dog swept the campus to look for anything suspicious. The investigation was not complete as of press time Tuesday.

“All students were routed on buses to a safe place. Evacuation drills were followed as led by the SRO officer,” Bryant said. “The procedures were followed with 911 protocol and all emergency responders entered the campus to sweep as directed by law enforcement. Students were never on campus as buses were diverted.”

Bryant, who was attending a Mississippi School Board Association superintendent and school board members leadership conference in Jackson, said students were never on campus this morning, and staff was also sent to meet the buses and students at the elementary school.

“Student safety is our first priority,” Bryant said. “We sent students to the elementary gymnasium until law enforcement said all clear. Thank the administrators, SRO officers and staff for following procedures.”