Greg McKee, President and CEO of The Citizens Bank, recently announced that Phillip Branch has been promoted to SVP & Chief Financial Officer.

Phillip Branch

Branch earned a Bachelor or Accountancy from Mississippi State University, and is also a graduated of the University of Mississippi’s School of Banking. He is a licensed Certified Public Account in the State of Mississippi and is affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi society of Certified Public Accountants, where he serves on the banking committee.

He comes to the bank with more than 10 years of specialized experience in risk management, with extensive experience serving community-based financial institutions, including publicly-traded institutions. Phillip brings experience analyzing complex debt instruments, derivatives, estimates and other business transactions, in addition to his financial and regulatory reporting experience.

“It is still somewhat of a shock that the good Lord has provided this opportunity for myself and my family. I could not have done it without the support of my wife, Blair, and our 2 kids, Cohen and Finley, mentioned Phillip. I appreciate the wisdom gained from my predecessor and his team and look forward to what this next phase in life brings for myself, my family and The Citizens Bank!”