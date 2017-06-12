City mourns loss of Gordon

The City of Union suffered a huge loss this weekend as longtime Union Municipal Judge and Board of Aldermen Attorney Rex Gordon Jr., passed away suddenly late Saturday night.

Newton County coroner Danny Shoemaker said Gordon died of a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead just before midnight at Laird Hospital in Union.

He was 68.

Rex Benton Gordon Jr. was born on Dec. 14, 1948, in Pascagoula, son of Benton Rex Gordon Sr. and Illene Richie Gordon. He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1966. He had served as the attorney for Union and as the municipal judge for more than three decades while maintaining a private practice in the city. He also served as the interim Newton County District 1 Justice Court Judge in the latter half of 2016 after Judge Jan Addy passed away, and was the attorney for the Union School Board.

He was also the “voice of Union football,” serving as the public address announcer for the Yellowjacket program for many years.

“He was a good guy. He will definitely be missed,” said Union Mayor Wayne Welch.

Former Union and Newton County Appeal owner Jack Tannehill said Gordon knew just about everyone in town.

“Just about everyone that knew him has their own Rex Gordon story of something they’ve done with him,” Tannehill said. “He’s been a valuable asset to Union, and he loved Union. He made an extraordinary impact on this community. There’s no on like him.”

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Maynard Gordon two daughters, Mimi Lott and Mary Katherine Hanna and husband, Trent, all of Union and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Union United Methodist Church with burial in the Greenland Cemetery. The Revs. Jim Cain, Jon Martin and Joe Cole will officiate.

Visitation was held on Tuesday at Union United Methodist Church and will also be held one hour prior to service today.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Carter, Craig Lott, Brian Gordon, Jack Thames, Kirk Thames, Glen Davis, Craig Gordon and Darin Gordon. Members of the “Ward’s Morning Coffee Club” will serve as honorary pallbearers.