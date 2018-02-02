City of Newton Board of Aldermen meeting for Feb. 6

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Fri, 02/02/2018 - 3:59pm

1.  CALL TO ORDER, INVOCATION, AND ROLL CALL

2.  APPROVAL OF THE REGULAR RECESSED  MEETING OF JANUARY 16, 2018 AS    PUBLISHED

3.   CITIZEN FORUM:

4.     ROUTINE AGENDA:

       A.  NEW BUSINESS:

               1.    Lynetta Cooksey-ECPDD  

               2.  School Board Candidates:

                       1.  Eva McDonald
                       2. Dan Moncrief
                       3. Katrina Tingle
                       4. Arthur Nelson

               3. Approve the purchase of a computer for City Hall in the amount of $1,040.00

               4.  Mayor-Youth Council –Eva McDonald and Kadrian Robinson

               5.  Approve change order #2, Railway Spur Project (Cornerstone Civil Contractors)

5.   PUBLIC WORKS:

               1.  Discuss Case Enterprise clean up

6.  RECREATION:

                1.  Approve Jay Powell to attend the Mississippi State Dizzy Dean  meeting in Batesville, Ms on February 17, 2018

7.  POLICE DEPARTMENT:

                1.  Discuss purchase of two patrol cars

8. FIRE DEPARTMENT:

                1.  Approve the termination Jeffrey T. Brown effective February 6, 2018

                2.  Approve the terminate John Williamson effective February 6, 2018

9.    AIRPORT:

10.   Pay claims Docket Number 56805– 56

11.  MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SUMMARY COMMENTS.

12.  SETTING OF NEXT REGULAR RECESSED MEETING, FEBRUARY 21, 2017.

 

