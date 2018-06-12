ECCC Cancels 2018 Warrior Wonderland Due to Potential Weather Issues

East Central Community College’s 2018 Warrior Wonderland scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, has been canceled due to the potential for rain in the late afternoon and evening.

Warrior Wonderland was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., immediately following the Decatur Christmas Parade, and last until 8:30 p.m. on the ECCC campus in Decatur. Several national and local weather forecasts indicate the high potential for rain beginning late Friday afternoon and continuing throughout the evening and into Saturday.

“Due to an abundance of caution regarding the potential for rain in our main campus area tomorrow afternoon and evening and the need to make a decision for the benefit of our students and our community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Warrior Wonderland for this year,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart. “Many of the activities we had planned, including fireworks, various food stations, and electrical rides and games, are not conducive to, and in some instances unsafe in, wet weather.

“This is an event we enjoy hosting every year for our local communities. Everything we do at ECCC we want to offer The EC Way - Excellence with Class, and unfortunately we can’t accomplish that in wet weather. Therefore, for the safety and comfort of all involved we decided to cancel this year’s event. We look forward to continuing the Warrior Wonderland tradition in December of 2019.”

ECCC has hosted this special celebration of Christmas since 2014. The 2015 event was also canceled to allow the college community to participate with the Warrior football team in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Copperas Cove, Texas.