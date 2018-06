JACKSON – Eleven defendants, including eight from the Philadelphia area, are facing federal drug charges in multiple indictments unsealed on Wednesday targeting a large, multi-state drug trafficking operation in East Central Mississippi. The indictments were announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, Special Agent in Charge Jere T.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE