Newton County braces for storms

A storm front moving across Mississippi tonight and Saturday threatens to bring severe weather to Newton County.

Brad Bryant, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said a cold front will be advancing through the area overnight, with severe storms possible 8 a.m.- noon Saturday.

“That could bring severe storms in the form of damaging winds, 60 miles per hour or more, and tornados,” he said.

The risk for a large tornado breakout will be small, Bryant said, but conditions are expected to be right for the funnel clouds to form.

“It’s a great enough risk to talk about,” he said.

Southern Pine Electric announced today dispatchers and repair crews would be on stand-by around the clock tonight and Saturday to respond to any power outages.

“Power outages during storms are most often caused by trees or limbs falling onto power lines. Southern Pine dispatches work crews immediately when power outages are reported to the cooperative. If you experience a power outage or see damage to a power line or substation, please call Southern Pine at 1-800-231-5240,” Southern Pine announced via press release. “These storms will also usher in colder weather Saturday night through early next week. Temperatures at night will be below freezing and could cause higher electricity use.”

To make the cold weather more bearable, Southern Pine Electric offered the following tips:

 Install a programmable thermostat that gives you better control of the heating system throughout the day.

 If your fireplace is not being used, be sure the damper is closed.

 Change your air filter regularly. A clogged air filter forces the heating/cooling system to work harder and use more electricity.

 Caulk or weather strip around doors and windows. The goal is to keep cold air out and warm air in.

 Add insulation to your home. Southern Pine recommends R-38 or better for attic insulation.

 Drapes and blinds should be closed at night. In the daytime, open drapes and blinds that get direct sunlight.

 Try to keep the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower in the winter.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the weather over the weekend and take extra precautions when traveling.