Newton Police issue statement on shooting last night

The Newton Police Department has issued a statement following a shooting last night on Scanlan Street that injured three people. Here is the text of the statement:

At approximately 2315 on December 27, 2018 a 911 call was placed identifying that three individuals were shot and located at the Chevron on MS-HWY 15 in Newton.

The incident took place in 300 block of Scanlan Street in Newton. As of this morning, two individuals remain in critical but stable condition while the third was slated to be released in the early hours of today Friday, December 28, 2018.

It appears that tensions rose following the result of a dice game. The suspect, whose name is intentionally omitted, fled after firing numerous rounds at said the victims. We do not feel that members of the community are at risk at this time and this remains an isolated event.

The witnesses and victims are not currently cooperating with law enforcement; however the Newton Police Department is committed to enforcing the law and pursuing criminal charges against these villainous individuals. As this remains under investigation, if you have any information regarding this case contact the Newton Police Department at 601-683-2041.