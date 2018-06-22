Newton Ward 4 run-off resultsBy BRENT MAZE,
Fri, 06/22/2018 - 7:33pm
Newton Ward 4 held a runoff special election on June 22. UHere’re are the results :
David Carr 41
Ramonica Evans 87
- does not include 8 affidavit ballots
