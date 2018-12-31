NPD seeks suspect in Thursday shooting

Newton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Moses Montrez Oliphant in connection with a Thursday night shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

"Last week the Newton Police Department received a 911 call stating the three individuals had been shot," Officer Michael Aycox said via email. "All individuals are recovering well however, the suspect remains at large. WTOK and local media outlets reported on said events last week and today we need your help in finding the suspect."

Aycox described Oliphant as a "black male born in 1992." He said Oliphant is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 601-683-2041.

At a press conference Friday, Police Chief Harvey Curry said the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of Scanlan Street shortly after 11 p.m., appeared to have taken place over a dice game. He said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident, and he did not believe the public was in danger.