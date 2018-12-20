Sen. Burton issues statement on his arrest

By BRENT MAZE,
Thu, 12/20/2018 - 2:49pm

State Sen. Terry C. Burton has issued a statement following his arrest for driving under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane.

The following was sent as a text message to The Newton County Appeal moments ago:

"I know firsthand what it is like to make a mistake and to accept the consequences for those mistakes. I respect and applaud law enforcement for always erring on the side of caution. I truly believe this is a misunderstanding."

