Sen. Burton issues statement on his arrest

State Sen. Terry C. Burton has issued a statement following his arrest for driving under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane.

The following was sent as a text message to The Newton County Appeal moments ago:

"I know firsthand what it is like to make a mistake and to accept the consequences for those mistakes. I respect and applaud law enforcement for always erring on the side of caution. I truly believe this is a misunderstanding."

