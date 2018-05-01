Supervisors opt to keep 911 dispatch in the county

The Newton County Board of Supervisors voted to keep the county’s 911 dispatch operation inside the county at their first meeting of 2018 on Tuesday.

At their Dec. 21 meeting, the county had considered outsourcing out the 911 dispatch to Neshoba or Lauderdale counties instead of making needed upgrades to the equipment at the 911 office at the county courthouse.

At the Dec. 21 meeting county EMA Director Brian Taylor presented quotes from telecommunication companies, Motorola, Jackson Communications and ComSouth to upgrade the 911 office equipment, including the radios, antennas and mapping system.

ComSouth’s five-year contract with maintenance support would be $644,477.08 and a 10-year contract with maintenance support would be $787,527.08.

Motorola and Jackson Communications partnership would be $644,697.90 for a five-year contract and 10-year contract would be $847,975.76.

The supervisors will award a bid for the upgrade later this month.