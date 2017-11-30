Town of Hickory issues boil water notice

The Town of Hickory has issued a boil-water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Newton County.

This affects approximately 100 customers on Mount Pleasant Church Road, who are served by the Town of Hickory in Newton County.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Here is a checklist for safe water use:

• Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

• Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

• Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

• Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

• Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

• Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

• Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

• Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

• Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

• Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.

• Fish in aquariums are not affected.

• Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.

When your boil-water notice is lifted:

• Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example:

1 faucet — run for 10 minutes

2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes

3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

• Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

• Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

• Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water.

• Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

• Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

• Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

MSDH Bureau of Public Water Supply: Karen Walters, 601-576-7518 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours: 769-798-4258

Epidemiology hotline: 601-576-7400 (24 hours)