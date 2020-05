Recently, an ad popped up on my computer with scenes of calamity and terrible disasters. There were scenes of flooding, storms, and plagues; warnings of insect populations being depleted, famine, and all around warnings of desperate times ahead.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.