NEWTON COUNTY: Property taxes due Feb. 1

It’s the end of another year, and for local homeowners that means property taxes are coming due.

Newton County Tax Assessor May Bender said bills have already been mailed out, giving residents plenty of time to make their payment before the Feb. 1 deadline.

“That’s the last day to pay without a penalty,” Bender said.

After February 1, residents will still be able to keep their property from going to the tax sale if they pay before July 1. However, a 1 percent penalty will be added to the bill for each month it’s late.

Bender said the July 1 deadline will be the last day to pay both the property tax and the penalty.

“It usually goes to the paper the first week in August, and the land sale is the last week in August,” she said. “People want to get it paid before it goes to the paper, so that’s why we say July.

Residents with questions or concerns about their bill can call the Newton County Tax Assessor’s office at 601-635-2517 for more information.