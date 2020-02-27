Rushing speaks with MPB on medical marijuana

Rushing speaks with MPB on medical marijuanaBy FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 1:25pm
Rep. Randy Rushing, R-Decatur was asked about medical marijuana during a recent interview with Mississippi Public Radio.
Here are his comments on the issue:
On @ Issue this week, a referendum to legalize medical marijuana in Miss. will be on the November ballot. Republican Rep. Randy Rushing says he has some concerns. #mpbnews #atissue #msleg pic.twitter.com/5vEt4KALqm— MPB News (@MPBNews) February 27, 2020