The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

The deadline to apply for CFAP has been extended to Sept. 11, and several eligible commodities have been recently added based on comments received from the public.

Eligible commodities for CFAP include livestock, non-specialty crops, wool, dairy, specialty crops, nursery crops and cut flowers, aquaculture, and eggs. Producers of eligible commodities should visit www.farmers.gov/cfap for more information on the program or eligibility of commodities you produce.

CFAP Payments for Livestock:

Livestock eligible for CFAP include cattle, hogs, and sheep, now also including adult sheep. CFAP livestock provides payment calculated using the sum of the producer’s number of livestock sold between January 15 and April 15, 2020, multiplied by the payment rates per head, and the highest inventory number of livestock between April 16 and May 14, 2020, multiplied by the payment rate per head.

Producers must provide the following information for CFAP:

• Total owned, unpriced inventory as of January 15, 2020, that was sold between January 15th and April 15th. These sales must be separated by species and class, and can include any offspring from inventory that was sold.

• Highest inventory of owned eligible livestock, by species and class, on a date selected by the producer between April 16 and May 14.

Visit www.farmers.gov/cfap/livestock for more information.

Assistance with Applying

USDA’s Farm Service Agency offers multiple ways for you to apply for CFAP to meet your business needs. Those include: applying online, manually complete applications, or fill in application with online payment calculator at www.farmers.gov/cfap. While most USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only, FSA is working directly with producers by phone and using email and online tools to process CFAP applications. Please call the Clarke/Lauderdale/Newton County FSA office at 601-483-4100, Extension 2, to schedule an appointment if you’d like assistance or have questions.