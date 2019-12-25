HOLIDAY SCHEDULES: Trash collection changes for Christmas week

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  389 reads
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 12:57am

Newton County residents who will need garbage pickup may have to adjust their schedules for the holidays.

• City of Newton collection schedule for Christmas is as follows: Tuesday’s route will run as normal. Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday.

• Town of Decatur  trash collection for Christmas is as follows: Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday.

• City of Union’s trash collection will be as follows for Christmas and New Year’s: Tuesday routes will run on normal schedule. Wednesday routes will run on Saturday. Trash collection will resume normal schedule on the week of Jan. 6.

