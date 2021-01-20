At least one person was killed and two others were airlifted following a head-on collision on McKee Road in Decatur early this morning.

Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker said the crash occurred at 667 McKee Road, which is a dirt road that connects Lebanon Church Road and Hickory Little Rock Road about 10 miles east southeast of downtown Decatur.

Shoemaker said the name of the deceased could not be released at this time due to the not being able to notify all of family members at this time. Shoemaker said the crash occurred at 7:53 a.m. The names of the other victims were not immediately available at this time, but Shoemaker he believed they were transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said his officers were still investigating the crash and notifying family members, and he could not comment at this time.

