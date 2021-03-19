The cities of Union and Newton will be having cleanup days on Saturday.

The City of Newton's cleanup will be from 9-11 a.m. They will meet at 9 a.m. at Newton City Hall on Church Street. The aldermen will be providing water to the volunteers during the event.

Volunteers are also asked to wear masks during the event. For more information, call City Hall at 601-683-6181.

The Union Chamber of Commerce is promoting a Union City Park cleanup day on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to comment on the following post:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED! We are having a cleanup day at Union City Park this Saturday beginning at 8am. If you are willing and able to help, please show up at 8am, and let us know you’re coming by commenting on this post. Thanks in advance for helping your town! Please share on your personal pages and tag your friends!

For more information, contact the Union Chamber of Commerce through its Facebook page.